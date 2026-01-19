Deguara secured three of five targets for 21 yards and one touchdown in 12 regular-season contests in 2025.

Deguara was one of seven Cardinals to record a receiving TD this past season, which marked his first end-zone visit since he was a member of the Packers in 2021. However, he never garnered a snap share greater than 18 percent in any of his appearances and enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, so he may need to prove himself elsewhere after spending the last two years in Jacksonville (2024) and Arizona.