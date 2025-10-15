The Cardinals signed Deguara from the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday.

Deguara's addition to the active roster gives the Cardinals depth at tight end after Travis Vokolek (neck) was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. With Vokolek and Tip Reiman (ankle) both on IR, Deguara will serve as Arizona's third-string tight end behind Trey McBride and Elijah Higgins. Deguara played in the Cardinals' Week 2 win against the Panthers, when he logged one tackle while playing 14 snaps on special teams.