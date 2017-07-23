Cardinals' Jumal Rolle: Injures hamstring Saturday
Rolle injured his hamstring in training camp Saturday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Rolle will be taken in for an MRI on Sunday to determine how bad of an injury it is. On the bright side, it seems he's recovered from the Achilles injury that shortened his 2016 campaign.
