Rolle injured his hamstring in training camp Saturday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Rolle will be taken in for an MRI on Sunday to determine how bad of an injury it is. On the bright side, it seems he's recovered from the Achilles injury that shortened his 2016 campaign.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories