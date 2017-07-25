Rolle (hamstring) will be out for the next two weeks of training camp, Mike Jurecki of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Rolle, who injured his hamstring during camp on Saturday, will be sidelined until at least early August. He'll be battling for a reserve spot at cornerback upon his return to the practice field.

