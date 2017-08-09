Cardinals' Justin Bethel: Closing in on starting job
Bethel is the top candidate to start opposite Patrick Peterson this season, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports. "The biggest thing is body language," head coach Bruce Arians said of Bethel on Tuesday. "You saw that in practice last year. Frustration. ... Now it's totally different."
Bethel's nearly two-year pursuit of the starting gig has been wrought with injuries, which actually reared their head in the early portion of training camp. With a hyperextended knee a thing of the past, he's beginning to lock down his long-coveted role. Although second-year pro Brandon Williams and veteran Tramon Williams are also a part of the competition, Bethel seems on pace to lock down the job by Week 1.
More News
-
Cardinals' Justin Bethel: Returns in full Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Justin Bethel: Returns to practice Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Justin Bethel: Dealing with hyperextended knee•
-
Cardinals' Justin Bethel: No practice Friday•
-
Cardinals' Justin Bethel: Agrees to restructured deal with Cards•
-
Cardinals' Justin Bethel: Tallies 39 tackles in 2016•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...