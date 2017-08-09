Bethel is the top candidate to start opposite Patrick Peterson this season, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports. "The biggest thing is body language," head coach Bruce Arians said of Bethel on Tuesday. "You saw that in practice last year. Frustration. ... Now it's totally different."

Bethel's nearly two-year pursuit of the starting gig has been wrought with injuries, which actually reared their head in the early portion of training camp. With a hyperextended knee a thing of the past, he's beginning to lock down his long-coveted role. Although second-year pro Brandon Williams and veteran Tramon Williams are also a part of the competition, Bethel seems on pace to lock down the job by Week 1.