Cardinals' Justin Bethel: Dealing with hyperextended knee
Bethel has been diagnosed with a hyperextended knee and is expected to miss a couple of days, Darren Urban of AZcardinals.com reports.
It doesn't sound like anything all too serious, but Bethel will have to sit out at least a few days in order to let his knee heal. Bethel was the favorite start at cornerback opposite Patrick Peterson, but his injury opens the door for 2016 third-round pick Brandon Williams and Ronald Zamort to stake their claim early on in camp.
