Head coach Bruce Arians said Thursday that Bethel has locked down the starting cornerback spot opposite Patrick Peterson, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. "He's earned that job," Arians said.

The gig is one of the most coveted due to the presence of Peterson, whose lock-down status forces quarterbacks to pick on the other corner. Last year, Bethel's recovery from foot surgery derailed his chances, and training-camp acquisition Marcus Cooper took full advantage of the opportunity, parlaying a 69-tackle, four-interception campaign into a three-year, $16 million deal with the Bears. Bethel will aim to do the same due to his own unrestricted free agency next offseason.