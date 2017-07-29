Bethel didn't practice Friday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Instead, Bethel was seen on the sideline with a brace on his left knee.

Bethel has been seeking the starting role opposite All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson for nearly two years, but his health has always opened the door for another party to lock down the job. This time around, Bethel's primary competition is 2016 third-round pick Brandon Williams, who was listed behind the veteran on the Cardinals' first depth chart of training camp, per Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. While one would have expected Williams to get the nod with the first team defense Friday, Ronald Zamort was the player chosen to fill Bethel's typical spot in practice. No matter the severity of Bethel's injury, the preceding seems to indicate he's the favorite for his long-sought gig.