Cardinals' Justin Bethel: Returns in full Tuesday
Bethel (knee) was "full speed" at Tuesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. "It was great to see him [Bethel] today," head coach Bruce Arians said.
On Monday, Arians said that Bethel would miss another week of practice, but just one day later the cornerback was back in action after a few absences. Expect Bethel to take a seat, along with the other starters, during Thursday's Hall of Fame Game versus the Cowboys. Thereafter, he'll continue to pursue the starting cornerback spot opposite Patrick Peterson.
