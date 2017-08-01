Bethel (knee) was "full speed" at Tuesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. "It was great to see him [Bethel] today," head coach Bruce Arians said.

On Monday, Arians said that Bethel would miss another week of practice, but just one day later the cornerback was back in action after a few absences. Expect Bethel to take a seat, along with the other starters, during Thursday's Hall of Fame Game versus the Cowboys. Thereafter, he'll continue to pursue the starting cornerback spot opposite Patrick Peterson.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories