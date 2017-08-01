Bethel (knee) was "full speed" at Tuesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. "It was great to see him [Bethel] today," head coach Bruce Arians said.

On Monday, Arians said that Bethel would miss another week of practice, but just one day later the cornerback was back in action after a few absences. Expect Bethel to take a seat, along with the other starters, during Thursday's Hall of Fame Game versus the Cowboys. Thereafter, he'll continue to pursue the starting cornerback spot opposite Patrick Peterson.