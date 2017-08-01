Bethel (knee) took part in practice Tuesday, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

Sidelined since Friday due to a hyperextended left knee, Bethel was expected to miss another week of practice, as of Monday, during which he ran sprints on a side field, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. The latter development forecast his return Tuesday, but he'll nonetheless take a seat in Thursday's Hall of Fame game like the rest of the starters, per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site. Once the team reconvenes, Bethel will continue his pursuit of the starting CB job opposite Patrick Peterson.