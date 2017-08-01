Cardinals' Justin Bethel: Returns to practice Tuesday
Bethel (knee) took part in practice Tuesday, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
Sidelined since Friday due to a hyperextended left knee, Bethel was expected to miss another week of practice, as of Monday, during which he ran sprints on a side field, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. The latter development forecast his return Tuesday, but he'll nonetheless take a seat in Thursday's Hall of Fame game like the rest of the starters, per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site. Once the team reconvenes, Bethel will continue his pursuit of the starting CB job opposite Patrick Peterson.
More News
-
Cardinals' Justin Bethel: Dealing with hyperextended knee•
-
Cardinals' Justin Bethel: No practice Friday•
-
Cardinals' Justin Bethel: Agrees to restructured deal with Cards•
-
Cardinals' Justin Bethel: Tallies 39 tackles in 2016•
-
Cardinals' Justin Bethel: Active Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Justin Bethel: Removed from injury report•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
2 ET: 14-team standard mock draft
Follow along LIVE with each pick from our CBS Sports staff as we take part in a 14-team standard...
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....