Play

Drescher signed a contract with the Cardinals on Monday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Drescher was waived with an injury settlement by the Saints at the end of August. The 29-year-old will take over at long snapper for the Cardinals after Aaron Brewer suffered a broken hand in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories