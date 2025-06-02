Jones is participating in OTAs after suffering a season-ending triceps injury in September of last year, Jess Root of USA Today reports.

The defensive end started all three games he played in last season after signing a three-year, $30.1-million free-agent deal with the Cardinals in March of 2024. Altogether, he has started 74 of the 90 games he's played in across a seven-year career with the Chargers, Bears and Cardinals. At defensive end, Arizona has Josh Sweat, who signed a four-year, $76.4-million deal with the team in March, and Darius Robinson, a 2024 first-round pick who only played in six games as a rookie due to a calf issue, but Jones should be in the mix for a leading role again.