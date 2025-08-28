The Cardinals placed Jones on injured reserve Thursday due to a knee injury, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Jones suffered a season-ending triceps injury in Week 3 of the 2024 season, and while he's fully recovered from that injury, he's now working through a knee issue that kept him sidelined for most of training camp. The 2018 third-rounder will be required to miss at least the first four games of the regular season, making Week 5 against the Titans on Sunday, Oct. 5 the earliest he can play.