Cardinals' Justin Murray: Gets two-year extension
The Cardinals signed Murray to a two-year contract extension worth a maximum of $9 million on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Murray started 12 games for Arizona in 2019, but he normally contributes as a reserve lineman. He's now under contract with the team through 2022.
