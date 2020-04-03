Cardinals' Justin Murray: Inks tender
Murray signed his tender with the Cardinals on Thursday.
Murray started 12 contests in Arizona last season. Though he currently sits atop the team's depth chart at right tackle, the Cardinals are in prime position to address the offensive line during the early rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft, leaving Murray likeliest to slot into a reserve role for 2020.
