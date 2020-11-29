site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-justin-murray-missing-another-game | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Justin Murray: Missing another game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Murray (hand) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Patriots.
Murray will miss a third straight game. J.R. Sweezy is back in the lineup, though, and he'll start at right guard.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about the big game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read