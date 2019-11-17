Play

Murray (knee) is active for Sunday's matchup against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Murray was limited in practice all week, and he shook off the injury in time for the divisional contest. The 26-year-old will start at right tackle, and he'll be responsible for slowing down the Niners' fierce pass rush.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories