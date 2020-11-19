Murray (hand) won't play in Thursday's divisional matchup against the Seahawks.
Murray will miss his second straight game with the hand injury, as he was unable to practice at all this week. The good news for the team is that J.R. Sweezy (elbow) was activated off IR on Saturday, so he's expected to handle the team's starting right guard role for Sunday's contest.
