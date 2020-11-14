Murray (hand) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bills, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Murray's days as the starting right guard are numbered, as J.R. Sweezy (elbow) is on the verge of being activated from IR. It's unsettled if Sweezy will play this Sunday, and if he's unable to play, too, Max Garcia likely would slot in as the starting right guard.