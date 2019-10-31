Murray (knee) is inactive for Thursday's tilt against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Murray was a game-time decision for Thursday's contest, and he'll ultimately need to wait at least another week before retaking the field. The Cardinals will rely on Justin Pugh to replace Murray, and Mason Cole to replace Pugh.

