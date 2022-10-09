site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Justin Pugh: Able to play
RotoWire Staff
Pugh (elbow) is active Sunday against the Eagles, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Pugh left Week 4 against the Panthers early, however, the veteran guard is feeling well enough to suit up. He should draw the start at left guard against Philadelphia.
