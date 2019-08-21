Cardinals' Justin Pugh: Back at practice
Pugh (shoulder) returned to practice Tuesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Pugh has been nursing a shoulder injury since early in camp. His return to practice is certainly a positive sign for the Cardinals' offensive line, as the 29-year-old is projected to start at left guard this year.
