Cardinals' Justin Pugh: Back in action
Pugh (elbow) returned to Sunday's game against the Rams, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Pugh was sidelined for a brief period of time, though he was spotted back in his typical role at left guard. His return will be a boost to the Cardinals' offensive line.
