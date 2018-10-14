Cardinals' Justin Pugh: Breaks hand in loss
Pugh fractured his hand in Sunday's 27-17 loss to Minnesota Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
An absence of some length would seem required at this point but is not definite yet. More should be known Monday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Justin Pugh: Suffers hand injury•
-
Cardinals' Justin Pugh: Receives full medical clearance•
-
Cardinals' Justin Pugh: Lands in Arizona•
-
Giants' Justin Pugh: Headed to injured reserve•
-
Giants' Justin Pugh: Ruled out Sunday, will see back specialist•
-
Giants' Justin Pugh: Sitting out Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...