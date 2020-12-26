site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Justin Pugh: Cleared for Week 16
RotoWire Staff
Dec 26, 2020
Pugh is active for Saturday's game against the 49ers.
Pugh couldn't go last Sunday against Philadelphia after suffering an in-game injury Week 14 against the Giants. Given Saturday afternoon's report, the 30-year-old will remain with just one missed start on the 2020 season.
