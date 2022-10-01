site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Justin Pugh: Clears injury designation
Pugh (elbow) was a full participant in practice Friday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Pugh started the week as a DNP on Wednesday, but he should be good to go Sunday against the Panthers. The 32-year-old should continue starting at left guard for the Cardinals.
