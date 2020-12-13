site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Justin Pugh: Injures back Sunday
Pugh suffered a calf injury during Sunday's game against the Giants, Craig Grialou of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Justin Murray is the next man up at left guard for the time being. Pugh will look to recover for a Week 15 matchup against the Eagles.
