Cardinals' Justin Pugh: Lands in Arizona
The Giants signed Pugh (back) to a five-year contract Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Pugh started eight games for the Giants in 2017 but finished the season on injured reserve with a nagging back injury. Rapoport reports the contract is worth up to $45 million, illustrating the Cardinals expect the 27-year-old to be an anchor point on their offensive line.
