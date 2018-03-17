The Giants signed Pugh (back) to a five-year contract Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Pugh started eight games for the Giants in 2017 but finished the season on injured reserve with a nagging back injury. Rapoport reports the contract is worth up to $45 million, illustrating the Cardinals expect the 27-year-old to be an anchor point on their offensive line.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories