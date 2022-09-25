site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Justin Pugh: Leaves with injury
Pugh (elbow) is questionable to return Sunday against the Rams.
Pugh's early exit will likely weaken the Cardinals' offensive line while he's out. In his absence, Max Garcia will likely handle left-guard duties.
