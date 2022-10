Pugh (knee) was placed on IR on Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Pugh tore the ACL in his right knee during Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, and he will be out for the remainder of the season. In his absence, Max Garcia should take over at left guard, although Cody Ford (ankle) was activated from IR on Thursday and will work to try and unseat Garcia from that role.