Cardinals' Justin Pugh: Not expected to play Thursday
Pugh (shoulder) is not expected to suit up for Thursday's preseason contest against the Raiders, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Arizona Republic reports.
Scott Bordow of The Athletic reported earlier this month that Pugh is expected to miss multiple weeks due to his injury, so his lack of availability is no surprise. Mason Cole will continue to draw the start as long as Pugh remains sidelined.
