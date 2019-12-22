Play

Pugh (back) will play in Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Pugh has been battling the back issue for a few weeks now but has yet to miss game time. He's expected to draw the start at left guard for the game now officially healthy.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends