Pugh (knee) was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Saints, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Pugh's season may be over after suffering a knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. While the results of his subsequent MRI test are unknown, the 32-year-old will remain sidelined for this quick turnaround into Thursday's game. In Pugh's absence, Max Garcia should draw the start at right guard versus New Orleans.