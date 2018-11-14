Cardinals' Justin Pugh: Out for season after injuring MCL
Pugh (knee) was placed on injured reserve due to an MCL injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Pugh was placed on IR earlier this week after suffering an MCL injury during a Week 10 loss to the Chiefs, and will miss the remainder of the 2018 season. Expect Oday Aboushi to slot in at the starting right guard role.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Things have been going well for Mitchell Trubisky in his second season, but that could come...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Fantasy players are hoping Corey Davis and Marquez Valdes-Scantling can continue their recent...