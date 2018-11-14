The Cardinals placed Pugh (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Pugh will miss the rest of the season after injuring his knee Sunday against the Chiefs. The 28-year-old appeared in seven games with the Cardinals. Oday Aboushi will likely see an increased workload.

