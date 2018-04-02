Pugh (back) received full medical clearance before the start of free agency, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

This doesn't come as much surprise as the Cardinals likely wouldn't have agreed to the significant five-year, $45 million contract they reached with Pugh had the offensive lineman not been in good medical standing. While it's not certain if the 2013 first-rounder will fully participate in voluntary offseason workouts next month, there doesn't appear to be any reason Pugh won't be on the field for the start of training camp.