According to head coach Steve Wilks, it is unclear if Pugh's injured hand is broken or sprained, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Pugh was initially thought to have fractured his hand in Week 6 against the Vikings, but it appears that there is a chance that it is only a sprain. Whatever the ultimate diagnosis is, Jeremy Vujnovich is in line to take over for the Cardinals at right guard if Pugh is forced to miss time.