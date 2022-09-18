site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-justin-pugh-will-play-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Justin Pugh: Will play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Pugh (neck) is active Sunday against the Raiders, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Pugh left the team's Week 1 loss to the Chiefs early, and was ultimately considered day-to-day. The veteran left guards presence will be a boost to the offensive line as they take on Las Vegas.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 15 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read