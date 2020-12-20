site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Justin Pugh: Won't play Week 15
Pugh (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Pugh sustained the injury during last week's win over the Giants and will miss at least one game as a result. Justin Murray is expected to start at left guard in his absence.
