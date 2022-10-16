site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-justin-pugh-wont-return-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Justin Pugh: Won't return Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Pugh (knee) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The exact nature and severity of Pugh's injury are still unclear, leaving his availability for Thursday's game against the Saints up in the air.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read