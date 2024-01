The Cardinals signed Davis to a reserve/future contract Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Davis originally signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in May of 2022 and spent most of the past season on Arizona's practice squad. He was elevated for one game (in Week 16) but didn't end up taking the field. With the reserve/future deal, Davis will have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot during training camp this summer.