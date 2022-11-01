The Cardinals signed Grugier-Hill on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Grugier-Hill will now join Zaven Collins and Isaiah Simmons in Arizona's linebacker corps following Tuesday's transaction. The 28-year-old requested a release from the Texans in late-October, after he played just 18 defensive snaps during the Week 7 loss to the Raiders due to the team's recent activation of rookie third-round pick Christian Harris. Grugier-Hill paced Houston in tackles in 2021, and he's thus far racked up 40 tackles and six starts this season.