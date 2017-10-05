Cardinals' Kareem Martin: Starting at outside linebacker
Martin will start at weakside linebacker Sunday, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
With Markus Golden being placed on injured reserve Monday with a torn ACL, the opportunity for Martin to see extended snaps for the rest of the regular season is there. Martin recently made his regular season debut after missing the first few games with a knee injury.
