Cardinals' Kareem Martin: Starts 10 games in 2017
Martin had 24 tackles (18 solo), one sack, one forced fumble and one interception in 16 games for the Cardinals in 2017.
Martin started 10 games this season, in large part due to starter Markus Golden suffering a torn ACL in Week 4. The 25-year-old set a career-high in tackles and will enter 2018 as an unrestricted free agent.
