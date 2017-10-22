Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Active Sunday
Dansby (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams in London, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The Cardinals seem to be finding any excuse to cap the 35-year-old's practice reps this season, and the strategy has reaped dividends through six outings, with Dansby logging the second-most defensive snaps (93.9 percent) among the team's linebackers en route to 35 tackles (27 solo).
