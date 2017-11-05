Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Active Sunday

Dansby (finger/hamstring) is active for Sunday's game in San Francisco, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

For much of the season, the Cardinals have given the 36-year-old linebacker plenty of rest between games, only this week finger and hamstring injuries were to blame for a DNP/DNP/limited practice regimen. The preceding was the usual ruse, as he prepares to maintain the usage (91 percent of the defensive snaps) in his third stint in Arizona.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories