Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Active Sunday

Dansby (finger/hamstring) is active for Sunday's game in San Francisco, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

For much of the season, the Cardinals have given the 36-year-old linebacker plenty of rest between games, only this week finger and hamstring injuries were to blame for a DNP/DNP/limited practice regimen. The preceding was the usual ruse, as he prepares to maintain the usage (91 percent of the defensive snaps) in his third stint in Arizona.