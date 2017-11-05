Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Active Sunday
Dansby (finger/hamstring) is active for Sunday's game in San Francisco, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
For much of the season, the Cardinals have given the 36-year-old linebacker plenty of rest between games, only this week finger and hamstring injuries were to blame for a DNP/DNP/limited practice regimen. The preceding was the usual ruse, as he prepares to maintain the usage (91 percent of the defensive snaps) in his third stint in Arizona.
More News
-
Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Misses second straight practice•
-
Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Return questionable•
-
Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Active Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Records four tackles in win•
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...