Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Active Sunday

Dansby (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday against the Buccaneers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Despite landing on the injury report weekly with a variety of leg concerns, Dansby has taken the field for 319 of a possible 340 defensive snaps this season. The usage has equated to 31 tackles (23 solo) through five games, which is slightly below his career mark of 6.7 tackles per game entering the 2017 campaign.