Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Active Sunday
Dansby (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday against the Buccaneers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Despite landing on the injury report weekly with a variety of leg concerns, Dansby has taken the field for 319 of a possible 340 defensive snaps this season. The usage has equated to 31 tackles (23 solo) through five games, which is slightly below his career mark of 6.7 tackles per game entering the 2017 campaign.
More News
-
Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: On track to play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Cleared from injury report•
-
Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Turns in limited practice•
-
Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Takes the field Saturday•
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...