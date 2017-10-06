Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Cleared from injury report
Dansby (knee) isn't listed on the Cardinals' injury report heading into the team's matchup Sunday with the Eagles, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Dansby's knee injury limited his involvement in the first two practices of the week, but his full participation Friday puts him in line to suit up in Week 6. Even at 35 years old, Dansby remains a tackling machine for the Cardinals, having already racked up 26 stops through the team's first four games.
