Cardinals' Karlos Dansby: Compiles seven tackles Sunday

Dansby (finger) posted seven tackles (five solo), one sack and one interception against the 49ers on Sunday.

Dansby was able to record his first sack and interception of the season Sunday, making it easily his best game of the season. The veteran linebacker has been inconsistent with his tackle count this season, though, so he should only be summoned in favorable matchups.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories