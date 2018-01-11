Dansby paced the Cardinals with 95 tackles (74 solo) during the 2017 season.

The tackle output was the lowest for a 16-game slate in Dansby's 14-year career, but the 36-year-old was due for some regression at some point. In the process, he broke his streak of pro-rated campaigns with 100 tackles at 10, signifying that he hasn't fallen too far from his peak. He supplemented his line with one sack, one interception and one fumble recovery, the fifth time he's achieved the feat. As an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, Dansby's age could force the Cardinals to look elsewhere at inside linebacker, but he should be good for a significant number of stops wherever he lands.